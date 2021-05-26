Gundam Ace Launches New Crossbone Gundam Manga in June

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that two new manga will launch in the magazine in June and August in addition to the previously reported new manga based on the Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket OAV .

The first manga is titled Kidō Senshi Crossbone Gundam X-11 , and it will launch in the magazine's next issue on June 26. The manga will be set in the same time frame as the Kidō Senshi Cross Born Gundam Dust manga that ended last year, and will show Curtis Rothko's "final battle." Yūichi Hasegawa returns to draw the manga.

Hasegawa launched Kidō Senshi Cross Born Gundam Dust in Monthly Gundam Ace in July 2016. As the most recent installment in the long-running Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam series, it changes the "bone" in the previous titles to "born." The manga is set in the previously undepicted timeframe of UC 0169.

Hasegawa launched the original Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam manga in the inaugural issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 1994, and ended it in 1997. That series served as a direct sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film.

Hasegawa ran the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart manga short stories in Gundam Ace from 2003 to 2004, followed by the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel Seven manga in Gundam Ace from 2006 to 2007. Hasegawa launched Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Ghost in Gundam Ace in 2012 and ended it in 2016.

The second manga is titled Kidō Senshi Gundam Pulitzer: Amuro Ray wa Kyokkō no Kanata e (Mobile Suit Gundam Pulitzer: Amuro Ray Beyond the Aurora), and it will launch in the magazine's October issue on August 26. The manga will center on Kikka Kobayashi in UC 0095 collecting testimonies about Amuro Ray. Chihiro Ōwaki is writing the manga's story, and Umetarō Saitani is drawing the manga.

Saitani's Kidō Senshi Gundam Gaiden GROUND ZERO - Colony no Ochita Chi de - Rise From the Ashes manga launched in Gundam Ace in May 2017, with two chapters in two issues as an "episode 0." The manga ended in August 2020. The manga is based on the Kidō Senshi Gundam Gaiden - Colony no Ochita Chi de Sega Dreamcast game.