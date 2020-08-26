Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

This year's October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Gundam Ace magazine announced on Wednesday that Yūichi Hasegawa 's Kidō Senshi Cross Born Gundam Dust manga will end in five chapters, including the chapter that debuted in the issue. The manga will end in its 13th compiled book volume. The conclusion will also mark the end of the overall Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam manga series.

Kadokawa is holding a character and Mobile Suit popularity poll to mark the end of Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam . Voting is open from Wednesday to September 30.

Hasegawa launched Kidō Senshi Cross Born Gundam Dust in Monthly Gundam Ace in July 2016. As the most recent installment in the long-running Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam series, it changes the "bone" in the previous titles to "born." The manga is set in the previously undepicted timeframe of UC 0169. Kadokawa released the 11th compiled book volume on June 25.

Hasegawa launched the original Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam manga in the inaugural issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 1994, and ended it in 1997. That series served as a direct sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film.

Hasegawa ran the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart manga short stories in Gundam Ace from 2003 to 2004, followed by the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel Seven manga in Gundam Ace from 2006 to 2007. Hasegawa launched Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Ghost in Gundam Ace in 2012 and ended it in 2016.