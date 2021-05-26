Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket Gets New Manga Centered on Chris

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine teased on Wednesday that Hiroyuki Tamakoshi is launching a new manga based on the Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket OVA series in the magazine's next issue on June 26. The new manga will take the perspective of Chris in the story.

Right Stuf released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2019, and it describes the story:

Universal Century 0079. When the Principality of Zeon learns of a new Gundam being built, the veteran spec-ops Cyclops Team is dispatched to the civilian colony of Libot to investigate. Their newest member, Bernard “Bernie” Wiseman, gets shot down in action and meets young Alfred “Al” Izuruha, who dreams of mobile suits and space battles. Al thinks of Bernie as a friend, and even goes to great lengths to track him down while on his mission. He doesn't realize the potential danger he's in. And Al's nextdoor neighbor Christina “Chris” Mackenzie returns home with a new “government job.” She's really the test pilot of the top-secret Gundam Alex – the objective of Bernie's mission! As the story unfolds, three lives will be changed forever by this one small part of the war.

The OVA debuted in Japan in 1989 to commemorate the franchise 's 10th anniversary. Bandai Entertainment previously released the six-episode OVA in North America. The anime previously received a manga adaptation by Shigeto Ikehara that ran in Kodansha 's Comic BomBom magazine in 1989.

Tokyopop published most of Tamakoshi and author Masahiro Itabashi 's Boys Be...2nd Season series, without the "2nd Season" appellation, in North America. Right Stuf first released the 2000 animated adaptation in 2006. The franchise also includes several other manga, live-action television adaptations, and stage musical adaptations.

Tamakoshi and novel writer Harutoshi Fukui launched the Kidō Senshi Gundam UC: Shishi no Kikan (Return of the Lion) manga in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in November 2019, and ended the manga in May 2020. The manga's one compiled book volume shipped in July 2020.