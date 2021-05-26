Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Game Gets Super Edition Launch

Super Edition includes Season Passes 1-3, Street Fighter pack, 4 bonus character skins

IGN streamed a video on Monday announcing that the Super Edition release of Hasbro , Lionsgate, and nWay's Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid game released digitally on Tuesday for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam , and Google Stadia. The new edition will release physically in July.

The edition includes the Season One Pass, Season Two Pass, Season Three Pass, Street Fighter Pack, and four bonus character skins.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in March 2019, for PlayStation 4 in April 2019, and for PC in September 2019. The game released for Stadia in June 2020.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid features current and classic Rangers and villains from the 25-year franchise . Features include team battles, online functionality, a streamlined combat system, and cross-platform play between the Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and PC versions.

Hasbro acquired the full Power Rangers brand from Saban in 2018.