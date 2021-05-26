New release to include new 4K transfer, feature-length storyboards

Shout! Factory announced on Monday that it will release a 35th anniversary steelbook limited edition for The Transformers: The Movie on August 3. The release will feature the film on 4K UHD for the first time, with a brand-new 4K transfer of the original 35mm film.

Shout! Factory will also release a standard edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray Disc combo pack, and a Blu-ray Disc + DVD combo pack on September 28. The steelbook edition and standard edition will also both release in the United Kingdom in September.

The steelbook edition will include packaging with art by comic artist Matt Ferguson, and bonuses such as "never-before-seen feature-length storyboards" and four art cards. Those who pre-order from Shout! Factory will also receive a lithograph.

Shout! Factory previously released the film in 4K with a 30th anniversary set in 2016. The company clarified to ANN how the new set differs from that 30th anniversary set. According to Shout! Factory , the new 35th anniversary release is in "4K Ultra High Definition, using high dynamic range that can only be seen using a UHD disc and television setup." The company added that when it tried to adapt the 4K transfer from the 2016 release for UHD, the company found that "while the Blu-ray looked great, the work was done improperly and the blue of the dynamic range of color wasn't allowed in UHD." Shout! Factory said that while it was not noticeable then because the Blu-ray Disc did not "have a high enough dynamic range," due to this issue the company "went back to the original film elements" and re-restored and cleaned up the film "more than ever before."

Shout! Factory describes the film:

The AUTOBOTS, led by the heroic OPTIMUS PRIME, prepare to make a daring attempt to retake their planet from the evil forces of MEGATRON and the DECEPTICONS. Unknown to both sides, a menacing force is heading their way – UNICRON. The only hope of stopping UNICRON lies within the Matrix of Leadership and the AUTOBOT who can rise up and use its power to light their darkest hour. Will the AUTOBOTS be able to save their native planet from destruction or will the DECEPTICONS reign supreme?

Toei Animation animated the 1986 film as a sequel to the first animated television seasons of The Transformers . The animated series is based on Hasbro 's toy line, which itself imported toys from Takara's Diaclone and Microman toy lines, among others.

