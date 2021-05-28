Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Anime Adds 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada 's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga annoucned three more cast members on Friday. The newly announced cast includes:

Shun Horie as Chiu, a big mouse and senior student to Maam who trains under Brokeena

Yū Mizushima as Brokeena, master of Chiu and Maam and known as the God of Martial Arts

Akio Suyama as Zamza, who proposed to hold the Romos Martial Arts Tournament

The anime premiered last October. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the anime as it airs.

In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.

Kazuya Karasawa ( Dragon Ball Super episode director, Dragon Ball Super: Broly storyboards) is serving as series director at Toei Animation . Katsuhiko Chiba ( Rune Soldier , Baby Steps , Tiger Mask W ) is supervising the series' scripts. Emiko Miyamoto ( Maho Girls Precure! ) is designing the characters. Ayaka Fujii ( Studio Pablo ) is the art director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music. Aya Mori is in charge of color design. Dragon Quest series director Yuji Horii is credited for supervising the original manga.

The pop rock band Macaroni Enpitsu ("Macaroni Pencil") perform the opening theme song "Ikiru o Suru" and ending theme song "mother." XIIX (Ten Twenty) perform the second ending theme song "Akashi."

Toei Animation is producing the anime, which is a hybrid of CG and 2D animation. The manga is also inspiring video game adaptations. The Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna smartphone game will launch in 2021. Square Enix will release the Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ( The Adventure of Dai ) action role-playing game for consoles in 2021. The Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Xross Blade ("Xross" is pronounced "cross") arcade card game debuted last October. The Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken : Xross Blade manga launched in the November issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine last October.

The 37-volume manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.