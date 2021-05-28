Sentai Filmworks Licenses Nozo x Kimi OVA

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the Nozo x Kimi original video anime ( OVA ), based on Wakoh Honna 's spinoff of her Nozoki Ana manga. The company will stream the OVA on select digital outlets and release it on home video in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Republic of South Africa, Latin America, and Scandinavian countries.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Kimio Suga didn't intend anything untoward, but a cascading series of unlucky events leaves him hiding in a gym locker as his female classmates return from PE class. Luckily he's found by Nozomi Komine, a shy classmate who covers for Kimio despite his incriminating predicament. But Nozomi isn't as demure as she seems, because shortly after saving Kimio, she blackmails him into a series of clandestine and compromising scenarios!

The Nozoki Ana risqué comedy follows a young man who discovers a tiny hole in a wall of his new room, and looks through it to see a girl on the other side. The spinoff manga Nozo x Kimi follows high school students Nozomi and Kimio, two other inhabitants of the same apartment complex as the characters in Nozoki Ana .

Wakoh Honna launched the spinoff manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2011, and ended it in 2015. The limited editions of the manga's fourth, fifth, and sixth compiled book volumes all shipped with OVA episodes adapted from the manga.

Nozoki Ana itself inspired an original video anime that shipped on DVD with the 13th and final manga volume in February 2013, and then shipped on a standalone Blu-ray Disc release in May 2013. The manga also inspired a 2014 live-action film adaptation directed by Ataru Ueda and Kensuke Tsukuda.

