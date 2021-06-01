News
CREST Founds 100studio Digital Animation Studio
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Entertainment planning, production, and human resource management company CREST announced on Monday that it has founded a new digital animation studio named 100studio (pronounced "One Double Studio"), which CREST will manage under its IP management division.
The new studio is planning to do work involving television series, streaming, movies, games, and music videos. Graphinica (Hello World, Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) producer Kotaro Horiguchi is heading the new studio. The studio is currently hiring staff members, seeking animators based both inside and outside Japan.
Masataka Mikami founded CREST in March 2018 as a content production company. Mikami previously worked as a producer at such companies as 5pb., Polygon Pictures, Frontier Works, and TOHO. The company has been involved in the production of such anime as Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear and the currently airing SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor.
Sources: CREST, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)