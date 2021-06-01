CREST Founds 100studio Digital Animation Studio

It still has the fun factor of mashing up classic shows and characters in a new way, but the plot is thinner and the ending a little inconclusive. Mostly it just feels like the TV series did the concept better. ― If you loved the Infini-T Force TV series and like the way that it ended, you may want to skip this movie. In fact, even if you didn't love the ending of the TV series, this film may not be ...