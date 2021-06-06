BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico Mini Anime Gets 3rd Season

Girls Band Party! game heads onto Switch on September 16

The live-streamed " BanG Dream! Girls Talk Party! 2021" event announced on Sunday that BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico , the mini anime of the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! game app, is getting a third season titled BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico Fever! The staff will announce the broadcast premiere date and other details later.

The first season of the mini anime premiered in July 2018 within the BanG Dream! TV variety program. It also streamed on the BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube . The second season, BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!☆PICO ~OHMORI~ (pictured right), premiered on May 7, 2020 on the BanG Dream! TV LIVE 2020 stream on BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube and Periscope.

The original smartphone game launched in Japan in March 2017, and the English version launched worldwide in April 2018. The Nintendo Switch version will debut on September 16.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015.