Shiro Moriya's Soloist in a Cage Manga Ends in Next Chapter on June 14

Manga resumed after 2-year hiatus in April

The 19th chapter of Shiro Moriya's Soloist in a Cage ( Ori no Naka no Soloist ) manga revealed on Monday that the manga's 20th chapter will be the final chapter. The 20th chapter will debut on June 14.

The manga's 16th chapter previously revealed in May that the manga is heading toward its climax.

Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a prison where every single prisoner is housed, an inescapable cage, which has grown to the size of being considered a “city”. Born and raised in that bleak and snowy city, a young girl lives alone with her baby brother. What will be their fate…? Their story of hope and struggle begins here—

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in September 2018, but went on hiatus in March 2019 due to Moriya's sudden illness. The manga resumed on April 12 after two years. The first two volumes of the manga shipped in Japan on June 4. The English version of the manga launched alongside Shueisha 's MANGA Plus English manga website in January 2019.

Source: Shonen Jump+