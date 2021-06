Wizardry: The Five Ordeals Game Launches in Early Access on Steam on June 18

Game is remake of 2006 spin-off in long-running Wizardry game series

59 Studio and Game*Spark Publishing revealed during the Indie Live Expo 2021 livestream event on Saturday that they will release the remake of the Wizardry: The Five Ordeals spin-off game as an Early Access title on PC via Steam on June 18.

The game is a spin-off of the long-running Wizardry game series and originally released in 2006. The Early Access release includes all the features of the original 2006 game and all official scenarios for the game are playable up until the ending. The developers are remaking the game using the Unity engine. The new version will include four UI modes (including two new ones), a built-in scenario selector, gamepad support, and other enhancements. The scenario editor and user-created scenarios are still under development. The developers plan to make adjustments and improvements during the Early Access period, and will keep the game in Early Access for about a year. The release is available only in Japanese, but English localization is planned.

XSEED Games released Acquire's Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls game on PC via Steam and the Humble Store in January 2020. The game was the first Western release for a Wizardry game since 2001. AnimEigo co-founder Robert Woodhead co-created the original Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord game in 1981.

Drecom announced in October 2020 it had acquired the copyrights and domestic and foreign trademarks for the game series, and planned to develop a new title in the franchise . Drecom 's acquisitions include domestic and foreign trademarks for "Wizardry," as well as copyrights for “Wizardry 6,” “Wizardry 7,” “Wizardry 8,” and “Wizardry Gold.” The company is working on an upcoming smartphone game for the franchise , tentatively titled Wizardry VA . The game will launch in 2022.

