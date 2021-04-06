Wizardry VA Smartphone Game's Teaser Video Reveals 2022 Release

New game maintains 3D dungeon exploration while adding new features

Drecom began streaming a new teaser trailer for its tentatively titled Wizardry VA smartphone game on Tuesday. The video reveals the game's 2022 release date.

The game will maintain the series' signature 3D first-person dungeon exploration, while adding new features for players to "make their own adventure." Drecom plans to release the game worldwide.

Drecom announced in October 2020 it had acquired the copyrights and domestic and foreign trademarks for the game series, and planned to develop a new title in the franchise . Drecom 's acquisitions include domestic and foreign trademarks for "Wizardry," as well as copyrights for “Wizardry 6,” “Wizardry 7,” “Wizardry 8,” and “Wizardry Gold.”

Drecom 's games include Disgaea RPG and Kirara Fantasia . Bandai Namco Entertainment and Drecom announced in May 2017 that they had established the company BXD. BXD developed the Dragon Ball Z Bucchigiri Match smartphone browser game.

XSEED Games released Acquire's Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls game (pictured above right) on PC via Steam and the Humble Store in January 2020. The game is part of the long-running Wizardry game series, and was the first Western release for a Wizardry game since 2001. AnimEigo co-founder Robert Woodhead co-created the original Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord game in 1981.