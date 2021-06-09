xxxHOLiC Stage Play Unveils Cast, Visuals, September Debut

Play runs in Tokyo from September 17-26, Kyoto from October 1-3

The official website for the stage play adaptation of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga revealed on Wednesday that the play will run in Tokyo at Tennо̄zu Galaxy Theater from September 17-26 and in Kyoto at the Kyoto Theater from October 1-3. The website also unveiled more cast members and visuals:

The cast includes:



Yūnosuke Matsushima as Shizuka Dо̄meki Ryotaro Akazawa as Himawari Kunogi

Juki Suetsugu as Marudashi and Rento Nishiyama as Morodashi

Musashi Maeda as Marudashi and Ten Masutani as Morodashi

Keito Sakurai as Zashiki-warashi

Yūsuke Umezawa, Makoto Endō, and Yuya Igarashi as Karasu-Tengu

Shun'ya Ōhira as Ame-warashi

Shun Mikami as Jorōgumo



Motohiro Ōta will play Yuuko, and Shōgo Sakamoto will play Kimihiro Watanuki.

Fumiya Matsuzaki is directing the production off a script by Masafumi Hata . The same production team is starting the two-part Banana Fish stage production in June.

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga which launched in 2013. The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.