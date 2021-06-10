Netflix Launches Final Series in Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy on July 29

Netflix revealed on Thursday during its Geeked Week livestream that it will launch the third installment in Hasbro 's CG-animated Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy series titled Kingdom on July 29.

Polygon Pictures is animating the overall CG series, and Rooster Teeth is producing with Polygon Pictures and Allspark Animation .

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege debuted on Netflix in July 2020, and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise debuted on Netflix in December 2020.

The Transformers : War for Cybertron CG series serves as a tie-in to Hasbro 's multi-year toy line of the same name. The Siege subline launched in 2018, followed by Earthrise in 2020, and Kingdom in 2021.

