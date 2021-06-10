News
Netflix Launches Final Series in Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy on July 29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix revealed on Thursday during its Geeked Week livestream that it will launch the third installment in Hasbro's CG-animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy series titled Kingdom on July 29.
Polygon Pictures is animating the overall CG series, and Rooster Teeth is producing with Polygon Pictures and Allspark Animation.
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege debuted on Netflix in July 2020, and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise debuted on Netflix in December 2020.
The Transformers: War for Cybertron CG series serves as a tie-in to Hasbro's multi-year toy line of the same name. The Siege subline launched in 2018, followed by Earthrise in 2020, and Kingdom in 2021.
Source: Netflix's Geeked Week livestream