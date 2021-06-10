Wonder Egg Priority Anime's Special Edition Finale to Be 1 Hour Long

Special Edition finale premieres first on Japanese streaming services on June 29

The official website for CloverWorks ' original television anime Wonder Egg Priority revealed on Friday that the anime's "Special Edition," the June 29 broadcast that will serve as the continuation of the anime's 12th and final episode as well as the overall story's ending, will be one hour long.

The Special Edition finale will premiere first in Japan on the Hulu and d Anime Store streaming services on June 29 at 24:00 (effectively, on June 30 at midnight). It will then air on NTV on June 29, on Chukyo TV on June 30, on the Fukuoka Broadcasting System on July 1, on Miyagi TV on July 3, on Aomori TV on July 8, on Sapporo TV on July 18, and on Yomiuri TV sometime in July.

Funimation will also stream the finale.

Funimation is streamed the main series, and it describes the story:

This is the story of Ai, an introverted girl whose fate is forever changed when she acquires a mysterious “Wonder Egg” from a deserted arcade. That night, her dreams blend into reality, and as other girls obtain their own Wonder Eggs, Ai discovers new friends—and the magic within herself.

The anime premiered on January 12. Funimation began streaming the English dub on March 31.

Scriptwriter Shinji Nojima is credited for the original work, and is also writing the scripts after penning such popular live-action series as KōKō Kyōshi (High School Teacher), Ie Naki Ko (Homeless Child), and Takane no Hana (Born To Be A Flower or Unattainable Flower). The project marks his first time writing for anime. Shin Wakabayashi ( 22/7 : The Diary of Our Days , promotional video for Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru novels) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Saki Takahashi (animation director on Her Blue Sky ) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Hiroyuki Ueno ( NTV ) and Nobuhiro Nakayama ( Aniplex ) are the planning producers.

NTV and docomo's D.N. Dream Partners is collaborating for the first time with Aniplex to produce this series.