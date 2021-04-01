Funimation to Stream Wonder Egg Priority Special Edition Anime Finale in June

Funimation confirmed on Wednesday that it will stream Wonder Egg Priority Special Edition, the June 29 broadcast that will serve as the continuation of the anime's 12th and final episode as well as the overall story's ending.

Funimation is streaming the series, and it describes the story:

This is the story of Ai, an introverted girl whose fate is forever changed when she acquires a mysterious “Wonder Egg” from a deserted arcade. That night, her dreams blend into reality, and as other girls obtain their own Wonder Eggs, Ai discovers new friends—and the magic within herself.

The anime premiered on January 12, and the 12th episode aired on Tuesday. Funimation began streaming the English dub on Wednesday.

Scriptwriter Shinji Nojima is credited for the original work, and is also writing the scripts after penning such popular live-action series as KōKō Kyōshi (High School Teacher), Ie Naki Ko (Homeless Child), and Takane no Hana (Born To Be A Flower or Unattainable Flower). The project marks his first time writing for anime. Shin Wakabayashi ( 22/7 : The Diary of Our Days , promotional video for Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru novels) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Saki Takahashi (animation director on Her Blue Sky ) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Hiroyuki Ueno ( NTV ) and Nobuhiro Nakayama ( Aniplex ) are the planning producers.

NTV and docomo's D.N. Dream Partners is collaborating for the first time with Aniplex to produce this series.