Aruko, Wataru Hinekure's My Love Mix-Up! Manga Gets Short Spinoff

The July issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Friday that storywriter Wataru Hinekure and artist Aruko 's My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi ) manga is getting a short spinoff serialization titled Kieta Hatsukoi: Shōgekijō (Faded First Love: Small Theater) starting in the magazine's next issue on July 13.

Viz Media revealed in February that it will release the manga. The company describes the series:

Boy loves girl. Girl loves other boy! Then other boy thinks first boy loves him!

Aruko and Hinekure launched the manga in June 2019. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled volume on March 25.

Aruko and Kazune Kawahara first debuted the original 100-page version of the romantic comedy shōjo manga series My Love Story!! ( Ore Monogatari!! ) in an issue of Bessatsu Margaret Sister in October 2011, and the manga then returned in Bessatsu Margaret as a serialized work. The manga ended in July 2016. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America.

A television anime adaptation debuted in April 2015, and a live-action film adaptation opened in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series on home video with an English dub.

Aruko 's five-volume Yasuko and Kenji manga inspired a live-action television series in 2008. The now-defunct JManga service released part of the manga digitally in English.