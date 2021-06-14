Chisaki Kanai Launches New Manga on July 12

Boku no Noroi no Kyūketsuki is "a vampire extermination story covered in blood, a curse, and love"

This year's July issue of Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine confirmed on Friday that Chisaki Kanai ( When a Magician's Pupil Smiles ) is launching a new manga titled Boku no Noroi no Kyūketsuki (My Curse's Vampire Princess) in the magazine's next issue on July 12. The manga's tagline reads, "a vampire extermination story covered in blood and a curse and love." The manga will feature color pages.

Yen Press began releasing Kanai's three-volume When a Magician's Pupil Smiles manga digitally in 2015. The company released a one-volume omnibus of the manga in print on March 30.