The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Game's Trailer Reveals 2022 Launch

Sequel to 2017 game to launch for Switch

Nintendo streamed a trailer for the upcoming sequel game to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday, and the video reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017.

The game won Game of the Year at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony in November 2017, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017, and won Game of the Year at The SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony in March 2018.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Nintendo Switch game, a sequel to Hyrule Warriors and a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set 100 years earlier, launched in November 2020.