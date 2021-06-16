Limited Run Games Announces Physical Releases of Contra Anniversary Edition, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, 27 More Games

Limited Run Games announced on Monday that will partner with Konami to physically release the Contra Anniversary Collection game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood game collection for PS4, and the Castlevania : Rondo of Blood game for Turbo Duo.

The complete list of games that Limited Run Games announced it will release physical editions for include:

Axiom Verge 2 for Switch, PS4, and PS5

for Switch, PS4, and PS5 BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood for PS4

for PS4 Castlevania : Rondo of Blood for Turbo Duo

for Turbo Duo Contra Anniversary Collection for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle for Switch

for Switch DUSK for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 Ghoul Patrol for Switch, PS4, and SNES

for Switch, PS4, and SNES Going Under for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 Haven for Switch, PS4, and PS5

for Switch, PS4, and PS5 Huntdown: Collector's Edition for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 One Step From Eden for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 Plumbers Don't Wear Ties for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC

for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC République: Anniversary Edition for Switch, PS4, and PlayStation VR

for Switch, PS4, and VR RetroMania Wrestling for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 River City Girls for PS5

for PS5 River City Girls Zero for Switch

Zero for Switch River City Girls 2 for Switch, PS4, and PS5

for Switch, PS4, and PS5 RWBY : Grimm Eclipse for Switch

for Switch Shantae for PS4 and PS5

for PS4 and PS5 Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut for PS5

for PS5 Shantae and the Pirate's Curse for PS5

for PS5 Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for PS5

for PS5 Shantae and the Seven Sirens for PS5

for PS5 SkateBIRD for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 Strife for Switch

for Switch SUPERHOT for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 The TakeOver for Switch and PS4

for Switch and PS4 Zombies Ate My Neighbors for Switch, PS4, SNES, and Genesis

Source: Press release