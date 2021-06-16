News
Limited Run Games Announces Physical Releases of Contra Anniversary Edition, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, 27 More Games
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood gets physical release for PS4
Limited Run Games announced on Monday that will partner with Konami to physically release the Contra Anniversary Collection game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood game collection for PS4, and the Castlevania: Rondo of Blood game for Turbo Duo.
The complete list of games that Limited Run Games announced it will release physical editions for include:
- Axiom Verge 2 for Switch, PS4, and PS5
- BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites for Switch and PS4
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood for PS4
- Castlevania: Rondo of Blood for Turbo Duo
- Contra Anniversary Collection for Switch and PS4
- DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle for Switch
- DUSK for Switch and PS4
- Ghoul Patrol for Switch, PS4, and SNES
- Going Under for Switch and PS4
- Haven for Switch, PS4, and PS5
- Huntdown: Collector's Edition for Switch and PS4
- One Step From Eden for Switch and PS4
- Plumbers Don't Wear Ties for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC
- République: Anniversary Edition for Switch, PS4, and PlayStation VR
- RetroMania Wrestling for Switch and PS4
- River City Girls for PS5
- River City Girls Zero for Switch
- River City Girls 2 for Switch, PS4, and PS5
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse for Switch
- Shantae for PS4 and PS5
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut for PS5
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse for PS5
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for PS5
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens for PS5
- SkateBIRD for Switch and PS4
- Strife for Switch
- SUPERHOT for Switch and PS4
- The TakeOver for Switch and PS4
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors for Switch, PS4, SNES, and Genesis
Source: Press release