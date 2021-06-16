News
Limited Run Games Announces Physical Releases of Contra Anniversary Edition, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, 27 More Games

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood gets physical release for PS4

Limited Run Games announced on Monday that will partner with Konami to physically release the Contra Anniversary Collection game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood game collection for PS4, and the Castlevania: Rondo of Blood game for Turbo Duo.

The complete list of games that Limited Run Games announced it will release physical editions for include:

  • Axiom Verge 2 for Switch, PS4, and PS5
  • BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites for Switch and PS4
  • Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood for PS4
  • Castlevania: Rondo of Blood for Turbo Duo
  • Contra Anniversary Collection for Switch and PS4
  • DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle for Switch
  • DUSK for Switch and PS4
  • Ghoul Patrol for Switch, PS4, and SNES
  • Going Under for Switch and PS4
  • Haven for Switch, PS4, and PS5
  • Huntdown: Collector's Edition for Switch and PS4
  • One Step From Eden for Switch and PS4
  • Plumbers Don't Wear Ties for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC
  • République: Anniversary Edition for Switch, PS4, and PlayStation VR
  • RetroMania Wrestling for Switch and PS4
  • River City Girls for PS5
  • River City Girls Zero for Switch
  • River City Girls 2 for Switch, PS4, and PS5
  • RWBY: Grimm Eclipse for Switch
  • Shantae for PS4 and PS5
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut for PS5
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse for PS5
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for PS5
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens for PS5
  • SkateBIRD for Switch and PS4
  • Strife for Switch
  • SUPERHOT for Switch and PS4
  • The TakeOver for Switch and PS4
  • Zombies Ate My Neighbors for Switch, PS4, SNES, and Genesis

Source: Press release

