Livestream in mid-July will reveal more details

The official website for the The [email protected] franchise announced on Tuesday that it will have a collaboration with the Azur Lane franchise . There will be a livestream in mid-July that will reveal more details about the collaboration.





The first game in The [email protected] franchise inspired Sunrise 's 2007 loose television anime adaptation, which Sentai Filmworks licensed for North America. The game franchise then spawned A-1 Pictures ' more direct adaptation that included a 2011 television anime series, several original video anime, and a 2014 anime film, THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e! . Crunchyroll streamed A-1 Pictures ' television series as it aired in Japan.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Million Live! smartphone and browser game is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

The franchise includes numerous anime, as well as light novels, manga, and live events.

In the original Azur Lane game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

The game inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! , the short television anime of Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga, premiered on January 11.