Honkai Impact 3rd Game's Cooking With Valkyries Spinoff Anime's Sequel Premieres in Japan on July 18

The official Twitter account for miHoYo 's smartphone 3D action game Honkai Impact 3rd (Hōkai 3rd in Japanese), announced on Thursday that Cooking With Valkyries (Ikusa-Otome no Shokutaku), the 2019 animated short spinoff, is getting a sequel that will premiere in Japan on BS NTV on July 18 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, July 19). Cooking With Valkyries II will also stream on GyaO! and the game's official YouTube channel.

The game's official Japanese YouTube channel began streaming a promotional video for the anime in September.

The spinoff series features the valkyries from the game in an original story. The series' Japanese cast includes:

Naoko Takeichi (episode director for Girls' Last Tour , Utawarerumono: The False Faces ) and Meng Sun (key animation for Attack on Titan , Run with the Wind ) returned to direct the animated series at miHoYoAnime .

The first 10-episode series debuted on Chinese streaming platform bilibili in June 2019. The first series premiered in Japan in July 2020. The second 8-episodes series debuted in China in July 2020.

The original game's official English website describes the scenario:

Valkyries. Warriors of Schicksal, the most powerful organization on Earth. The lithe bodies of these young girls are imbued with the very genes capable of countering the embodiment of chaos. Honkai. A raw, unbridled phenomenon whose ultimate goal is to destroy humanity. You are the Captain commanding these Valkyries. You must face humanity's greatest enemy along their side.

The Honkai Impact 3rd 3D action role-playing game is the third in the Honkai Chinese game series. The smartphone game launched in China in October 2016, followed by Japan in February 2017, and Taiwan in May 2017. The game then launched in South Korea in October 2017, in Southeast Asia in November 2017, and in North America and Europe in March 2018. In addition to the animated series, the game has inspired multiple manhua.

