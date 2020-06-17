Honkai Impact 3rd Game App's Animated Cooking With Valkyries Shorts Get TV Run in Japan

Series inspired by Chinese smartphone game debuted in June 2019

Cooking With Valkyries (Ikusa-Otome no Shokutaku), the 2019 animated short spinoff of miHoYo's smartphone 3D action game Honkai Impact 3rd (Hōkai 3rd in Japanese), will premiere on BS NTV and other television channels in Japan on July 7.

The game's official Japanese YouTube channel began streaming a promotional video for the anime in September.

The spinoff series features the valkyries from the game in an original story. The series' Japanese cast includes:

Naoko Takeichi (episode director for Girls' Last Tour , Utawarerumono: The False Faces ) and Meng Sun (key animation for Attack on Titan , Run with the Wind ) directed the animated series at miHoYoAnime. Ayaka Shimoji ( Dragon Collection , Bakumatsu ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. HOYO-MiX composed the music. Other staff members include:

Kugimiya, Sawashiro, Asumi, and Tanaka perform the theme song "Taste of home" as their characters.

The 10-episode series debuted on Chinese streaming platform bilibili in June 2019.

The original game's official English website describes the scenario:

Valkyries. Warriors of Schicksal, the most powerful organization on Earth. The lithe bodies of these young girls are imbued with the very genes capable of countering the embodiment of chaos. Honkai. A raw, unbridled phenomenon whose ultimate goal is to destroy humanity. You are the Captain commanding these Valkyries. You must face humanity's greatest enemy along their side.

The Honkai Impact 3rd 3D action role-playing game is the third in the Honkai Chinese game series. The smartphone game launched in China in October 2016, followed by Japan in February 2017, and Taiwan in May 2017. The game then launched in South Korea in October 2017, in Southeast Asia in November 2017, and in North America and Europe in March 2018. In addition to the animated series, the game has inspired multiple manhua.

Sources: Honkai Impact 3rd's website, MoCa News, 4Gamer