A Sign of Affection Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Storyboard Writer Giving Birth

Manga tentatively planned to return in November

The August issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator duo Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) manga is going on hiatus due to writer and storyboarder Makiro recently giving birth to a child. The manga is tentatively planned to return in the magazine's January 2022 issue in November.

Kodansha Comics is offering the manga digitally and in print by volume. The company describes the manga's story:

Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2017. Kodansha published the fourth compiled book volume on March 12, and Kodansha Comics published the third volume in English digitally on December 29.

The manga inspired a stage musical that ran from June 4-13.