Madhouse's Sonny Boy Sci-Fi Anime Announces 6 More Cast Members

The official website for director Shingo Natsume ( One-Punch Man , ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Space Dandy ) and Madhouse 's original science-fiction survival television anime Sonny Boy announced six more cast members on Thursday. The newly announced cast members are (from left to right, and then top to bottom in the image below):

Hiroki Gotō as Rajdhani, who has the "Pocket Computer" power to project a program onto the real world

as Rajdhani, who has the "Pocket Computer" power to project a program onto the real world Ami Naitō as Hoshi, who has the "Hope" power to transform an image into reality

as Hoshi, who has the "Hope" power to transform an image into reality Hana Sato as Pony, who has the "Switch" power to replace anything she touches

as Pony, who has the "Switch" power to replace anything she touches Yōji Ueda as Cap, who has the "All-Purpose Clubhouse" power to create various objects by concentrating in an room with no one else

as Cap, who has the "All-Purpose Clubhouse" power to create various objects by concentrating in an room with no one else Shōta Yamamoto as Hayato, who has the "ET" power to illuminate his finger to use it as a light

as Hayato, who has the "ET" power to illuminate his finger to use it as a light Kana Ogino as Shanghai, who has the "Electric Shock" power to control electromagnetic power

The four previously announced cast members will appear during a July 8 television special, which will show the first part of the anime's first episode.

The science-fiction ensemble drama centers around 36 boys and girls. On August 16, midway through a seemingly endless summer vacation, middle school third-year student Nagara, the mysterious transfer student Nozomi, and their classmates are suddenly transported from their tranquil daily lives to a school adrift in an alternate dimension. They must survive with the powers that have awakened within them.

The anime stars:

Aoi Ichikawa as Nagara, the protagonist

as Nagara, the protagonist Saori Ōnishi as Nozomi, a transfer student who just returned to Japan from Berlin

Aoi Yūki as Mizuho, a classmate who is always surrounded by the three cats who were dear to her grandmother

Chiaki Kobayashi as Asakaze, a rebellious classmate who hates being ordered around



Natsume conceived the story and is directing and writing the anime at Madhouse . Norifumi Kugai ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. ) is handling the anime characters designs based on the original designs by manga artist and illustrator Hisashi Euguchi ( Perfect Blue , Roujin Z , Eiji, Stop! Hibari-kun , Mujin Wakusei Survive ).

Studio Pablo 's Mari Fujino ( Dororo ) is directing the art, and Ken Hashimoto is the color key artist. Akane Fushihara is serving as the compositing director of photography, and Kashiko Kimura is editing. Shōji Hata is directing the sound.

Ging Nang BOYZ rock band vocalist and guitarist Kazunobu Mineta wrote the theme song "Shōnen Shōjo " (Boys and Girls) specifically for the anime. The anime's website announced the tracks on the two-volume soundtrack which includes the musical artists Sunset Rollercoaster (top center in the image below), VIDEOTAPEMUSIC (center), The Natsuyasumi Band (center right), mitsume (top right), Ogawa ＆ Tokoro (top left), Mid-Air Thief, Kaneyorimasaru (center left), toe (bottom left), and Conisch (bottom right) are contributing songs made exclusively for this anime. Conisch in particular is working on the piano background music . Anime director Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Macross Plus , Kids on the Slope , Space Dandy , Carole & Tuesday ) is serving as the anime's musical advisor.

The series will premiere on July 15 at 24:30 (effectively, July 16 at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto channels. It will also run on Sun TV , BS Asahi , and RAB Aomori Broadcasting Corporation . Funimation will stream the anime, and it streamed the first episode for a limited time last month.