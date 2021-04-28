One-Punch Man Helmer Shingo Natsume, Madhouse Reunite for Sci-Fi Survival Anime Sonny Boy

Director Shingo Natsume ( One-Punch Man , ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Space Dandy ) is reuniting with the studio Madhouse for the original science-fiction survival television anime Sonny Boy, premiering this year.

The science-fiction ensemble drama centers around 36 boys and girls. On August 16, midway through a seemingly endless summer vacation, middle school third-year student Nagara (center in image above), the mysterious transfer student Nozomi (right), and classmates such as Mizuho (left) and Asakaze, are suddenly transported from their tranquil daily lives to a school adrift in an alternate dimension. They must survive with the super powers that have awakened within them.

Natsume conceived the story and is directing and writing the anime at Madhouse . Norifumi Kugai ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. ) is handling the anime characters designs based on the original designs by manga artist and illustrator Hisashi Euguchi ( Perfect Blue , Roujin Z , Eiji, Stop! Hibari-kun , Mujin Wakusei Survive ).

Studio Pablo 's Mari Fujino ( Dororo ) is directing the art, and Ken Hashimoto is the color key artist. Akane Fushihara is serving as the compositing director of photography, and Kashiko Kimura is editing. Shōji Hata is directing the sound.

Ging Nang Boyz rock band vocalist and guitarist Kazunobu Mineta wrote the theme song "Shōnen Shōjo " (Boys and Girls), as heard in the video, specifically for the anime.

Sources: Sonny Boy anime's website, Comic Natalie