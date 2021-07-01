News
Studio hb's Original Travel Anime Tabi Hani Casts Miyu Tomita, Kaori Maeda
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Studio hb announced on Friday that it has cast Miyu Tomita and Kaori Maeda as the main cast members for its original anime project Tabi Hani. Tomita will play Akari Yashima (first image below), a quiet high schooler who has inherited a love of travel from her older sister, who took care of her in place of often absent parents. Maeda plays Nagi Kitayama (second image), Akari's cheerful classmate who willingly jumps into any activity, and becomes interested in Akari due to her mysterious air.
Studio hb announced the project on May 16. The anime's story centers on Akari and Nagi, who travel throughout Japan. Former Kyoto Animation animator Kazuya Sakamoto (Child of Kamiari Month) is directing the anime. Hajime Mitsuda (Kiratto Pri☆Chan, Akiba's Trip: The Animation) is designing the characters.
Sources: Tabi Hani's Twitter account, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web