Netflix to Stream Anime of Shonen Jump+ Reality Show's Winning Manga Globally
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix announced on Friday that it will exclusively stream the eventual anime adaptation of the winning manga from MILLION TAG, Shonen Jump+'s "battle audition" show for discovering "the next star manga creator," worldwide. The show's winning manga creator will also receive a prize of 5 million yen (about US$45,000), the opportunity to serialize their manga on Shonen Jump+, and a compiled book volume of that manga.
Netflix anime producer Kohei Obara will serve as a guest judge in the final challenge of the show in its final episode.
The eight-episode program will debut on the official YouTube channel for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later today, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EDT).
The program will follow six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, as they compete in four challenges. (One of the teams has a manga writer and a manga artist instead of one creator.)
The program's emcees are the comedy trio YONSENTOSHIN and voice actress Ayane Sakura. The guest judges in the final challenge include Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku creator Yūji Kaku.
