Netflix to Stream Anime of Shonen Jump+ Reality Show's Winning Manga Globally

8-episode net show debuts later today

Netflix announced on Friday that it will exclusively stream the eventual anime adaptation of the winning manga from MILLION TAG , Shonen Jump+ 's "battle audition" show for discovering "the next star manga creator," worldwide. The show's winning manga creator will also receive a prize of 5 million yen (about US$45,000), the opportunity to serialize their manga on Shonen Jump+ , and a compiled book volume of that manga.

Netflix anime producer Kohei Obara will serve as a guest judge in the final challenge of the show in its final episode.

The eight-episode program will debut on the official YouTube channel for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later today, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EDT).

The program will follow six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, as they compete in four challenges. (One of the teams has a manga writer and a manga artist instead of one creator.)

The program's emcees are the comedy trio YONSENTOSHIN and voice actress Ayane Sakura . The guest judges in the final challenge include Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku creator Yūji Kaku .