Aria Chronicle Game Posts Video for Switch Version

RPG launches on Switch on Thursday with English text

Crest and Studio N9 began streaming a promotional video for the Switch version of their Aria Chronicle role-playing game on Monday. The Switch version of the game will release on Thursday.

The Nintendo Store's listing for the game states the game will include text in Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and English.

Crest and Studio N9 released the game on PC via Steam in July 2020. The two companies describe the game:

Princess Aria of the Kingdom of Tamageria visits the small countryside village of Latebra, while on her Pilgrimage of the Rite of Succession. It is here that Princess Aria is dragged into the struggle with the mysterious organization known as “The Cult,” from which she is to discover the shocking truth hidden in the depths...