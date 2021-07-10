Sukeban Deka Gets New Manga Spinoff in August

New manga centers on Takanoha High School student Asami

The August issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Tuesday that Shinji Wada 's Sukeban Deka manga is inspiring a new manga spinoff titled Sukeban Deka Pretend in the magazine's next issue on August 6. Wada is credited for the original work, Sai Ihara is penning the script, and Shingi Hosokawa is drawing the art.

The new manga will center on Asami, a cheerful girl who attends Takanoha High School. The story begins when she encounters a mysterious yo-yo, and a mysterious girl.

Sukeban Deka recently inspired two newly launched spinoff manga. Saori Muronaga launched Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka (The Sukeban Deka Who Leapt Through Time) in Monthly Princess on January 6. Ashibi Fukui launched Re: Sukeban Deka in the same magazine in February.

Wada's iconic Sukeban Deka manga centers on Saki Asamiya, a high school delinquent who strikes a deal with the police to investigate her former high school and bust illegal gang activities, in exchange for her mother's pardon. Armed with her metal yo-yo, she fights the Mizuchi sisters, who de facto control the school.

The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film.

Sources: Princess August issue, Sai Ihara's Twitter account, Shingi Hosokawa's Twitter account