Gundam Franchise Gets Team-Based First-Person Shooter Game in 2022 Internationally

Bandai Namco Online announced on Thursday Gundam Evolution, a new first-person shooter game that will launch next year "in multiple countries and regions in the world." Players can pilot mobile suits, each with its own unique capabilities, from the franchise and experience speedy, immersive 6-versus-6 online battles.

The game will be available on Microsoft Windows 10. (The staff currently lists the 64-bit Japanese version.) It will be free-to-play with fees for items. The game's website lists 12 different mobile suits so far.

The company will hold a closed-beta test for PC users in Japan on August 8 and 9, and the game's official website is accepting 5,000 applicants. A special will stream on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT) to introduce more details on the game.

Source: Gundam.info