KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Light Novel Gets New Anime

The live-streamed " KONOSUBA Channel from Isekai Museum" special announced on Sunday that production on a new KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime has been green-lit. The staff asked fans to be patient for more information later.

Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba light novel series center on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

The original light novels inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The novel series ended with the 17th volume in May 2020.

The Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi Plus~ (Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus) dungeon role-playing game released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 27, 2020.

The Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Fantastic Days smartphone game debuted in Japan in February 2020 and features an original story. It will launch globally on iOS and Android in 2021.