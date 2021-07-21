Natsume Ono Launches The Gamesters Manga With 'Chapter 0' in August

Full serialization of manga about millionaire, apartment doorman in plot launches this winter

The September issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Wednesday that Natsume Ono will launch the 72-page "chapter 0" of a new manga titled The Gamesters in the magazine's next issue on August 23, with a full serialization coming this winter. The introductory chapter will have a color opening page.

The manga's story begins in a 60-year-old high-class apartment building, where a millionaire named Grant lives. One day, the apartment's doorman Howard reaches out to Grant, telling him that he wants to save Erica from the building's sixth floor from a cult. At first Grant will have none of it, until Howard reveals to Grant that he has knowledge of one of Grant's secrets.

Since she made her debut in 2003 with La Quinta Camera - 5 Banme no Heya , Ono's works have included House of Five Leaves , Ristorante Paradiso , Gente - Ristorante no Hitobito , Tesoro , and Not Simple . Viz Media is publishing all of these titles in North America. Yen Press is releasing ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka . Kodansha Comics also published Ono's Danza manga in English.

Ristorante Paradiso , House of Five Leaves , and ACCA 13 have all inspired late-night television anime series. Ono's Futagashira manga inspired a live-action drama in 2015.

Ono recently launched the Bokura ga Koi wo Shita no wa (Us Falling in Love Is) manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine on June 25.