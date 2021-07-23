Sentai Filmworks Reveals Vinland Saga Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced on Friday the English dub cast for the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga. The company streamed an English video clip:

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Jad Saxton , Jovan Jackson , Scott Gibbs , Dave Harlan , Shane Fennimore , Shelley Calene-Black , Skyler Sinclair , Paul Locklear , John Hallmark , Jack Ivy , Labraska Washington , James Marler , Courtland Johnson , Patrick Marrero , Conner Clifton , Clay Thompson , Ned Gayle , Ryan Anthony , Joel McCray , Gabriel Regojo , Bryson Baugus , Elissa Cuellar , Mark Mendehlsen , Shannon Reed , Matthew Rudd, Blake Jackson , Monica Rial , and Tiffany Grant .

Kyle Colby Jones and John Swasey are directing the English dub . Mike Haimoto is the assistant director. Joel McCray and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the English script.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for home video release, and it will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc with the English dub on August 31.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war.

The anime premiered in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime both in Japan and overseas.

Shūhei Yabuta ( Inuyashiki Last Hero director, Attack on Titan 3D director) directed the anime at Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , The Ancient Magus' Bride ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Ajin: Demi-Human ) supervised the series scripts and wrote them with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ). Takahiko Abiru ( Hunter × Hunter animation director) designed the characters. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai ) composed the music.

The anime will get a second season.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. The series has over 5.5 million copies in circulation.

Source: Sentai Filmworks