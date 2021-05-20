Sentai Filmworks Licenses Vinland Saga Anime for Home Video This Summer

provides new translation for 2019 Viking historical drama anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga for home video release, and is aiming to release the anime with both collector's edition and standard edition versions this summer. Translator Jake Jung ( Made in Abyss manga and anime, Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) provided a new translation for the anime.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war.

The anime premiered in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime both in Japan and overseas.

Shūhei Yabuta ( Inuyashiki Last Hero director, Attack on Titan 3D director) directed the anime at Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , The Ancient Magus' Bride ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Ajin: Demi-Human ) supervised the series scripts and wrote them with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ). Takahiko Abiru ( Hunter × Hunter animation director) designed the characters. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai ) composed the music.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019.