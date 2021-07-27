New Game! Manga Ends on August 27 After 8 Years

Manga's 13th & final volume ships September 27

The official Twitter account for Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine announced on Wednesday that Shōtarō Tokunō 's New Game! workplace manga will end in the October issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine on August 27. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume will ship on September 27.

In the manga, the main character Aoba Suzukaze graduates from high school and joins a game company. The person who made the game that Aoba loved as a grade-schooler just happens to be Aoba's senior at the company. The story follows girls who work and aspire at the Eaglejump company.

Tokunō launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine in 2013. Seven Seas licensed the manga.

The manga inspired a television anime. The first anime season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the season with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed the second season with English subtitles as it aired in Japan.

Funimation launched the English dub of New Game! 's first season in July 2017. The company streamed the English simuldub of the second season a few weeks after the anime premiered in Japan in July 2017. The company is no longer streaming the anime. Crunchyroll is streaming both seasons' English dubs.