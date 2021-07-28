News
Death end re;Quest 2 Game Launches for Switch in West in 2022
posted on by Alex Mateo
Idea Factory International announced during its IFI Online Summer Festival livestream on Wednesday that it will release Compile Heart's Death end re;Quest 2 game for Nintendo Switch physically and digitally in the West in 2022.
The game's Switch version will launch in Japan in 2021.
Idea Factory International released the game on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in August 2020.
The game launched in Japan for the PS4 on February 2020.
The game is a sequel to Compile Heart's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin (Corpse Party) and character designer Kei Nanameda returned for the sequel, which features a new story with new characters.
Sources: IFI Online Summer Festival livestream, Iffy's EU Store's YouTube channel