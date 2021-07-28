Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Game Launches on October 28 (Updated)

Overview trailer streamed

KOEI Tecmo announced on Wednesday that it will release the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 28.

Update: KOEI Tecmo streamed an overview trailer:

The game will get a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes a digital artbook and six costumes inspired from previous characters in the series.This edition commemorates the Fatal Frame series' 20th anniversary.

The game will be an enhanced version of the 2014 Wii U release. The new version will include upgraded visuals and a Photo Mode.

The game is set on a large mountain with a lake. The game's scares focus on a fear of "getting wet." The protagonist Yuri Kozukata has an ability to retrieve those who were spirited away to another world and bring them back. She ventures to the mountain after receiving such a request.

The Wii U game launched in Japan in September 2014, and in the West in October 2015.

The original Fatal Frame game follows a heroine who uses a Camera Obscura that can photograph spirits. She engages with spirits in a dilapidated Japanese-style house and other settings that gave the title (and its many follow-ups) a particular Japanese ambiance. The original game debuted on the PlayStation 2 in 2001, and it spawned several sequels and remakes on multiple platforms.

