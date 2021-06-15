Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Game Heads to Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Trailer streamed for enhanced version of 2014 Wii U game

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday that KOEI Tecmo will release the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water game for Nintendo Switch this year. KOEI Tecmo will also release the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this year.

The game will be an enhanced version of the 2014 Wii U release. The new version will include upgraded visuals and a Photo Mode.

The game is set on a large mountain with a lake. The game's scares will focus on a fear of "getting wet." The protagonist Yuri Kozukata has an ability to retrieve those who were spirited away to another world and bring them back. She ventures to the mountain after receiving such a request.

The Wii U game launched in Japan in September 2014, and in the West in October 2015.

The original Fatal Frame game follows a heroine who uses a Camera Obscura that can photograph spirits. She engages with spirits in a dilapidated Japanese-style house and other settings that gave the title (and its many follow-ups) a particular Japanese ambiance. The original game debuted on the Sony PlayStation 2 console in 2001, and it spawned several sequels and remakes on multiple platforms.