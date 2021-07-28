Mary Skelter Finale PS4, Switch Game Launches in West on September 30

Game gets limited edition

Idea Factory International announced during its IFI Online Summer Festival livestream on Wednesday that it will release Compile Heart 's Mary Skelter Finale PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game physically and digitally in the West on September 30.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a hardcover art book, steel game case, collector's box, three-disc original soundtrack , hardcover novel box set with graphic sleeve, and exclusive trading card.

The game shipped in Japan in November 2020 after two delays: first from August 2020 to October 2020, then from October to November 2020.

Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale is the latest game in the Mary Skelter franchise , and it includes an "adventure story" that tells the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game. Compile Heart , Dengeki Bunko , and Dengeki PlayStation revealed the 3D dungeon-crawler game in March 2020.

The Japanese release bundled the "love love swimsuit romance adventure game" Koigokutō Mary Skelter True End for those who pre-ordered the game. A limited-edition version of the game includes a specially designed box, soundtrack, soundtrack of previous games, art collection, and bath poster.

The game's website released a serialized prequel novel to the game for free.

Mary Skelter: Nightmares ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter ) launched on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2016. Idea Factory International released the game in North America and Europe in September 2017.

Compile Heart then released Mary Skelter 2 in Japan for the PS4 in July 2018. The Switch version of Mary Skelter 2 shipped in Japan in August 2019. Idea Factory International released the game digitally in North America and Europe in October 2019 for the Switch. The release bundled an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.