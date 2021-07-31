Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 19-25

The anime film of Yoru Sumino 's I want to eat your pancreas novel aired on NTV on Friday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 2.4% rating.

The third episode of the live-action series adaptation of Oreco Tachibana's Promise Cinderella manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.8% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)