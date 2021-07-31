News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kingdom season 3, Digimon Adventure:, Edens Zero all rank in top 10

The anime film of Yoru Sumino's I want to eat your pancreas novel aired on NTV on Friday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 2.4% rating.

The third episode of the live-action series adaptation of Oreco Tachibana's Promise Cinderella manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 25 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 6.2
Detective Conan NTV July 24 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 25 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.0
My Hero Academia NTV July 24 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.3
Soreike! Anpanman NTV July 23 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.2
One Piece Fuji TV July 25 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 24 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.3
Kingdom NHK July 25 (Sun) 00:35 25 min. 2.2
Digimon Adventure: Fuji TV July 25 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 1.9
Edens Zero TV Asahi July 24 (Sat) 01:05 30 min. 1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 12-18
