Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 19-25
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kingdom season 3, Digimon Adventure:, Edens Zero all rank in top 10
The anime film of Yoru Sumino's I want to eat your pancreas novel aired on NTV on Friday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 2.4% rating.
The third episode of the live-action series adaptation of Oreco Tachibana's Promise Cinderella manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 25 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|6.2
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 24 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.0
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 25 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.0
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|July 24 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|July 23 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 25 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 24 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.3
|Kingdom
|NHK
|July 25 (Sun)
|00:35
|25 min.
|2.2
|Digimon Adventure:
|Fuji TV
|July 25 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|1.9
|Edens Zero
|TV Asahi
|July 24 (Sat)
|01:05
|30 min.
|1.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)