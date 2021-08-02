Tamayura Franchise's Event Delayed from October 2021 to April 2022 Due to COVID-19

The official Twitter account for the Tamayura franchise announced on Saturday that the Tamayura Alumni Association event, which was scheduled for October 10, 2021, has been delayed to April 24, 2022 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The event staff was unable to hold the Tamayura Alumni Association event in 2020, which would have commemorated the 10th anniversary of the series, due to COVID-19. Before the event's delay into 2022, the project's website and Twitter account had posted updates that details were undecided and that staff would consider the envinroment before making a decision.

The Tamayura anime project with an original concept by Junichi Sato premiered in 2010 with a series of original video animation ( OVA ) volumes. The project then spawned a television anime series titled Tamayura - Hitotose in 2011, with a second season titled Tamayura - More Aggressive airing in 2013.

The project got four films, which collectively have the title Tamayura: Sotsugyō Shashin ( Tamayura : Graduation Photos). The first film, Tamayura: Sotsugyō Shashin Dai-1-bu -Kizashi- ( Tamayura : Graduation Photos Part 1: Sprout), opened in April 2015, and the second film opened in August 2015. The third film in the series, Tamayura: Sotsugyō Shashin Dai-3-bu -Akogare- ( Tamayura : Graduation Photos Part 3: Adoration), opened in Japan in November 2016. The fourth and final film Tamayura: Sotsugyō Shashin Dai-4-bu Ashita -Ashita- ( Tamayura : Graduation Photos Part 4: Tomorrow -Tomorrow-) opened in April 2016. Maaya Sakamoto performed the theme songs "Korekara" (From Here On) and "Sotsugyō Shashin" (Graduation Photos).

The story of the first film is set in the spring, when Fū, Kaoru, Norie, and Maon get promoted to third-year high school students, while Kanae has graduated. Two kōhai (students younger than the original characters) join the photography club. Even though they bring in new friends, their lively daily life remains unchanged. Yet, the four third-year students are slowly thinking about their own future dreams and paths as they face graduation in about a year. Aya Uchida and Mayu Iizuka play the kōhai .