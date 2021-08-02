The Real Thing Live-Action Film Gets DVD Release in N. America

Film opened in Japan in October 2020, in N. America on June 4

North American film distributor Film Movement announced on Saturday that it will release the live-action film adaptation of Mochiru Hoshisato 's Honki no Shirushi manga under the title The Real Thing on DVD on August 17. The release will be in Japanese with English subtiitles.

The company released the film in theaters in North America on June 4. The company also released the film in virtual theater screenings and on-demand streaming on the same day.

Film Movement describes the film:

After Tsuji ( Win Morisaki ), a floundering toy salesman, rescues Ukiyo (Kaho Tsuchimura), a mysterious woman whose car stalls on the train tracks, she inadvertently whisks him into an epic series of misadventures involving gangsters, strange interlopers, kidnapping and other sundry crimes. Singular auteur Koji Fukada (A Girl Missing, Harmonium) makes his first foray into episodic drama, adapting Mochiru Hoshisato 's popular manga into a limited-run series replete with his patently idiosyncratic and lively take on human nature, fatalism, and true love.

The film is a compiled version of the 2019 live-action television series adaptation of the manga. The film was selected for the Cannes Film Festival in 2020, but that festival was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The film opened in Japan in October 2020. The Hawai'i International Film Festival streamed the original live-action series in November last year, and the San Diego Asian Film Festival Spring Showcase again streamed the series form April 23 to May 2.

Kōji Fukada directed the series and film, and co-wrote the script with Shintarō Mitani.

Source: Press release