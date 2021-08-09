'Deji' Meets Girl Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Kiyono Yasuno as Protagonist

Yasuno plays Maise Higa in October modern fantasy short anime set in Okinawa

The official website for the original short anime "Deji" Meets Girl began streaming the second promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals that Kiyono Yasuno will voice main character Maise Higa in the anime. Yasuno narrates the video.





The anime will premiere "in the tail end of the Super Animeism" block in October on MBS , TBS , and 26 other affiliated stations. The anime will have 90-second weekly episodes.

The wondrous story is set in motion one summer when Maise Higa, a listless first-year high school girl who works part-time at the front desk of her family's hotel in Okinawa, meets an "Ichirō Suzuki," a mysterious youth who came alone from Tokyo as a hotel guest. Since Suzuki's arrival, "dëji" things have been happening around Maise, like fish swimming around the room or a giant banyan tree smashing through the hotel ceiling. ("Dëji" is an Okinawan word that means "totally" or "very.")

Ushio Tazawa (chief animation director for Makoto Shinkai works such as The Place Promised in Our Early Days ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Tazawa is also adapting the original characters designs by series script supervisor and Okinawan illustrator Akane Malbeni ( Side-By-Side Dreamers , DAOKO 's CD jacket art and music video character designs) for animation.

Norifumi Okuno and Kaori Akatsu are designing the props. Miu Miyamoto is directing the art, and Kunio Tsujita is the color key artist. Yoshimasa Yamazaki is the 3D director. Mitsuyoshi Yamamoto is the compositing director of photography, and Kiyomi Yamada ( EditZ ) is editing. Ryousuke Naya is directing the sound at Studio Mouse , and Hiroshi Nakamura is composing the music. The original story is credited to "Naminoue Seinendan."

The anime will have its international premiere as a closing-day screening of Montreal's 25th Fantasia International Film Festival on August 25.

Source: 'Deji' Meets Girl anime's website, Comic Natalie