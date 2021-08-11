Pennsylvania's SaikouCon Cancels 2021 Event, All Future Events

8th event was originally slated for August 20-22

Michael Meade, former con chair for the SaikouCon event, announced on August 6 that the 2021 event is canceled. The event was originally scheduled for August 20-22 at the Mountain Laurel Resort & Spa in White Haven, Pennsylvania. Meade explained that the convention did "not have enough programming to move forward."

Meade also stated that due to various difficulties that "have made our operations face insurrmountable [sic] blockades," there will be no SaikouCon events in the future.

Meade explained in the announcement about the other difficulties the convention faced in the last year, including shutdown of convention email for a few months and issues with being locked out of social media accounts. Meade also stated he has "no plans to continue any side projects connected to SaikouCon that were in the planning stages before the Covid-19 pandemic hit." He stated he will not be a part of the anime convention community in the future.

SaikouCon launched in 2013 as "the Northeast's newest large scale anime convention," and was hosted every summer from 2013 to 2019. The 2020 event was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.



Source: SaikouCon