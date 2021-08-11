The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt TV Anime Premieres Next January

Project also gets monthly net anime shorts written by original author

The official website for the television anime of Tōru Toba 's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) ( Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō ) light novel series revealed on Thursday that the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and AT-X in January 2022. To celebrate the news of the television premiere, the site also began streaming the first episode of a monthly net anime short series with a script by original author Toba. The first episode is titled "Festival."

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Xin Ya Cai is the assistant director. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , Higehiro ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ryūnosuke Ōji is designing the characters. Yoshihiro Tsukashita is the 3D director. Hirotsugu Kakoi is the art director, while Fusako Nakao is the color designer. Toshihiko Sahashi is composing the music.

Mai Hasegawa (editz) is in charge of editing. Natsumi Uchida is the director of photography. Ryousuke Naya is the audio director. Studio Mausu is credited for Audio Production . Yuuma Oogami is credited as the animation producer.

The anime's cast members include Sōma Saitō as Wein, Rie Takahashi as Ninym Ralei, Sayaka Senbongi as Falanya Elk Arbalest, and Nao Tōyama as Lowellmina Earthworld.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018, and the 10th volume on Thursday. Toba writes the novels and Falmaro provides the art. Emuda has been serializing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website since October 2019.

