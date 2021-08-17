Actor, Singer Takumi Kitamura Diagnosed With COVID-19

The official website for dance rock band DISH// revealed on Monday that the band's vocalist and guitarist Takumi Kitamura tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday. The announcement also noted that the band's other three members also received a PCR test but tested negative for the disease. The other members are currently self-quarantining at home.

Aside from being the lead vocalist and guitarist for DISH// , Kitamura has also acted in numerous live-action series, films, and some anime. He played the protagonist in the live-action Let Me Eat Your Pancreas film in 2017, and also voiced protagonist Naomi Katagaki in the Hello World anime film, and its spinoff Another World . In 2019's Seven Days War anime film, he voiced protagonist Mamoru Suzuhara. He played main character Rio Yamamoto in the live-action film adaptation of Io Sakizaka's Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare manga, and voiced a minor character in the corresponding anime film adaptation of the manga.

Image via DISH// 's website

