Actor, Singer Takumi Kitamura Diagnosed With COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for dance rock band DISH// revealed on Monday that the band's vocalist and guitarist Takumi Kitamura tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday. The announcement also noted that the band's other three members also received a PCR test but tested negative for the disease. The other members are currently self-quarantining at home.
Aside from being the lead vocalist and guitarist for DISH//, Kitamura has also acted in numerous live-action series, films, and some anime. He played the protagonist in the live-action Let Me Eat Your Pancreas film in 2017, and also voiced protagonist Naomi Katagaki in the Hello World anime film, and its spinoff Another World. In 2019's Seven Days War anime film, he voiced protagonist Mamoru Suzuhara. He played main character Rio Yamamoto in the live-action film adaptation of Io Sakizaka's Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare manga, and voiced a minor character in the corresponding anime film adaptation of the manga.
