Aniplex Opens Teaser Website for New Original TV Anime Project
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Company to reveal promo video during horse racing program on August 28
Aniplex announced on Saturday that it has opened a teaser website for a new original television anime project at the URL "https://fanfare-anime.com/."
Aniplex will reveal a promotional video for the anime during the "BS Eleven Keiba Chūkei" (Horse Racing Relay) program on August 28 during the program's second part.
Sources: Aniplex original anime's website, PR Times via Yaraon