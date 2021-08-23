Slow Loop Fishing Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Cast, More Staff

Visual, Yokosuka collaboration also unveiled for January 2022 anime

The official website for the television anime of Maiko Uchino 's Slow Loop manga revealed the first promotional video and visual on Tuesday. The video announces the main cast and more staff members.

The cast includes:

Rin Kusumi as Hiyori Minagi

Natsumi Hioka as Koharu Minagi, Hiyori's sister-in-law

Tomomi Mineuchi as Koi Yoshinagi, Hiyori's childhood friend

In addition to the previously announced staff, Geisei Morita ( ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is serving as the assistant director. Takumi Shibata ( Night is Short, Walk On Girl ) is the technical director of the fishing scenes. Kyota Washikita ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is the cooking and effects animation director. Michiko Morokuma ( Anonymous Noise , Kiss Him, Not Me ) is the art director at Studio TENJIN . Erika Tsukino ( The Honor Student at Magic High School ) is the color key artist. Atsushi Satо̄ ( Studio Shamrock ) is the compositing director of photography. Toshirō Hamamura ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Non Non Biyori ) is the 3D director at Wired. Maki Sendo ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is the editing at REAL-T . Masanori Tsuchiya ( New Game! ) is the sound editor. Takurō Iga ( Asteroid in Love , Case File nº221: Kabukicho ) is composing the music at Flying Dog .

The series will have a collaboration with the city of Yokosuka, a key location in the anime. The collaboration will include posters at participating shopping districts and stores (including fishing stores), projects, and original collaboration goods at Yokosuka.

The anime will premiere in January 2022.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. , Castle Town Dandelion , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is directing the anime at CONNECT . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love , Umi Monogatari ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shoko Takimoto ( BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director.

The Slow Loop manga centers on Hiyori, a girl who enjoys fly fishing by the beach, an activity passed down to her by her late father. On one typical day at the beach, she happens to meet Koharu, who happens to be her new stepsister from her mother's new marriage.

Uchino published a one-shot manga with the same title in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2018, before launching a full serialization in September 2018. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 12.