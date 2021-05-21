Slow Loop Anime Reveals Main Staff, Visual, January 2022 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Maiko Uchino 's Slow Loop manga revealed the anime's main staff, teaser visual, and January 2022 premiere date on Friday.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. , Castle Town Dandelion , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is directing the anime at CONNECT . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love , Umi Monogatari ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shoko Takimoto ( BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director.

The Slow Loop manga centers on Hiyori, a girl who enjoys fly fishing by the beach, an activity passed down to her by her late father. On one typical day at the beach, she happens to meet Koharu, who happens to be her new stepsister from her mother's new marriage.

Uchino published a one-shot manga with the same title in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2018, before launching a full serialization in September 2018. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 12.